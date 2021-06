Yankees host two children who dodged bullets in brazen Bronx shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Police have released new information about the suspect wanted for opening fire just mere inches away from children as they ducked for safety in the Bronx.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Yankees lifted the spirits of two children who survived a brush with violence in the Bronx.The brother and sister were guests of the team at Sunday afternoon's game against the Oakland A's.The special treat comes just days after the siblings dodged bullets during a brazen shooting on Sheridan Avenue in Mount Eden Neither child was hurt.Police say the shooter was targeting a gang member who is unrelated to the children.Police have not yet made an arrest.----------