Open House New York Weekend is one of the largest architecture festivals in the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has some of the best architecture and urban design in the world.
Now, everyone has a chance to see some of the most iconic buildings and locations in the five boroughs with Open House New York.
"Open House New York is a civic organization that is nearly 20 years old," said Pamela Puchalski, the Executive Director of Open House New York. "It promotes the exploration of New York by creating experiences for New Yorkers and out of towners that allow them to experience and explore places that they passed by every day but have never had the chance to discover."
From Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, Open House New York will hold its annual opening weekend to give millions of New Yorkers and visitors access to a behind-the-scenes look at more than 200 locations for free.
Open House New York Weekend features a range of new sites and returning favorites, as well as several special series curated by Open House New York and its partners.
This year's locations include Central Park, the City Reliquary Museum, Edger Allan Poe Cottage, George Washington Bridge, and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
The Brooklyn Navy Yard is this year's official dining partner for Open House New York's opening weekend. However, visitors can expect to find more than food at this location.
"We are also hosting a large outdoor celebration for Open House New York that will involve food trucks and a live D.J.," said Johanna Greenbaum, Chief Development Officer and EVP for the Brooklyn Navy Yard. "We are running special tours of our museum exhibit at building 92, which takes visitors through the history of the Navy Yard from the 1800s to today. As well, a number of our businesses are opening their doors to show people the kind of work they do."
The mission of Open House New York is to provide openness, access, and diversity.
"Even though we want Open House to be New York's best-kept secret, it's actually made available to those who wouldn't normally hear of Open House before," said Puchalski.
To learn more about Open House New York, go to their website and check out their full lineup list for 2021.
All events are free and open to the public. Space is limited.
Open House New York weekend is one of the largest architecture festivals in the country
