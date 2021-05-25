Business

Time Warner Center officially renamed 'Deutsche Bank Center'

By Eyewitness News
Time Warner Center now bearing new name

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A marquee building at Columbus Circle is now bearing a new name.

What was known as the 'Time Warner Center' is now the 'Deutsche Bank Center.'



The new signage was unveiled on Monday.

The renaming comes as Deutsche Bank gets ready to leave its Wall Street location. The bank will operate its U.S. headquarters from the tower at Columbus Circle.

The company is set to be completely moved in later this year.

