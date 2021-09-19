Man stabbed in chest inside Upper West Side bodega

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for stabbing a 71-year-old man three times inside a bodega in Manhattan.

The attack took place around 2 a.m. inside a bodega along Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

The victim was a customer, not an employee. Police say the attacker walked up to him, stabbed him repeatedly in the chest, and took his cash.



He is currently in critical condition.

ALSO READ | 'Positivity is Hard:' Gabby Petito's father speaks about daughter's disappearance
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattancrimerobberystabbingbodega
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve called off for night
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Police save infant thrown from balcony in New Jersey
Man drowns, others rescued in rough waters off Jersey Shore beaches
Arrest made after man kicked woman down NYC subway escalator
COVID News: Moderna vaccine most effective against hospitalization
Teen fatally stabbed during fight after high school football game
Show More
AccuWeather: Less humid
Harvest Moon to rise 2 nights before September equinox
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Laundrie's sister speaks about Gabby Petito; Family speaks with police
'Positivity is hard': Gabby Petito's dad speaks about missing daughter
More TOP STORIES News