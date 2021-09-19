Man stabbed in chest inside Upper West Side bodega

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for stabbing a 71-year-old man three times inside a bodega in Manhattan.The attack took place around 2 a.m. inside a bodega along Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.The victim was a customer, not an employee. Police say the attacker walked up to him, stabbed him repeatedly in the chest, and took his cash.He is currently in critical condition.----------