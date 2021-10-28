Innocent bystander shot in foot on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent bystander hospitalized after being shot on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 71-year-old man was injured after he was shot on the Upper West Side.

The man was walking near 71st and Broadway when he was shot in the leg. Police say he was not the intended target of the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for three male suspects who fled north on Amsterdam Ave.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa trade attacks in final New York City mayoral debate
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the heated final debate between New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattancrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News