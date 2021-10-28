Innocent bystander shot in foot on Upper West Side

The man was walking near 71st and Broadway when he was shot in the leg. Police say he was not the intended target of the shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are looking for three male suspects who fled north on Amsterdam Ave.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
