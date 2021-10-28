Innocent bystander shot in foot on Upper West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11171537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the heated final debate between New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 71-year-old man was injured after he was shot on the Upper West Side.The man was walking near 71st and Broadway when he was shot in the leg. Police say he was not the intended target of the shooting.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police are looking for three male suspects who fled north on Amsterdam Ave.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.----------