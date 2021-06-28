7 people arrested after crowds gather at Washington Square Park

By Eyewitness News
Several arrested at Washington Square Park following Pride festivities

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least seven people have been arrested after people gathered at Washington Square Park during pride celebrations in Manhattan.

A woman says police started pepper-spraying people and became physical at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say four people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and three for assaulting police officers.

One woman in her 20s allegedly bit an officer, another woman in her 20s threw a water bottle at an officer, and a man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.



There is no word on whether the arrests are related to the celebrations.

No one was seriously injured.

One week and a half ago, a man was arrested after he allegedly was threatening people with a Taser.

Also earlier this month, police, local politicians and the community met on June 16 to address the crime and violence inside the park. A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.
Cops say alcohol and drugs are involved in the park parties and neighbors are complaining about noise and crime.



