7 people arrested after crowds gather at Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least seven people have been arrested after people gathered at Washington Square Park during pride celebrations in Manhattan.A woman says police started pepper-spraying people and became physical at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.Police say four people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and three for assaulting police officers.One woman in her 20s allegedly bit an officer, another woman in her 20s threw a water bottle at an officer, and a man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.There is no word on whether the arrests are related to the celebrations.No one was seriously injured.One week and a half ago, a man was arrested after he allegedly was threatening people with a Taser.Also earlier this month, police, local politicians and the community met on June 16 to address the crime and violence inside the park . A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.----------