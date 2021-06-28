7 people arrested after crowds gather at Washington Square Park

A woman says police started pepper-spraying people and became physical at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police say four people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and three for assaulting police officers.
One woman in her 20s allegedly bit an officer, another woman in her 20s threw a water bottle at an officer, and a man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
There is no word on whether the arrests are related to the celebrations.
No one was seriously injured.
One week and a half ago, a man was arrested after he allegedly was threatening people with a Taser.
Also earlier this month, police, local politicians and the community met on June 16 to address the crime and violence inside the park. A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.
