New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For now, New York's conceal carry law is being upheld.
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel from the Second U.S. Circuit of Appeals issued a temporary stay.
A lower court struck down the ban as unconstitutional over the summer.
The ban on guns in sensitive areas will remain while the state appeals.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.