New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court

The ban was struck down as unconstitutional over the summer

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 3:31AM
After a court deemed NY's conceal carry law as unconstitutional, a panel from the US circuit court of appeals issued a temporary stay.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For now, New York's conceal carry law is being upheld.

The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel from the Second U.S. Circuit of Appeals issued a temporary stay.

A lower court struck down the ban as unconstitutional over the summer.

The ban on guns in sensitive areas will remain while the state appeals.

