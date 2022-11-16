New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court

The ban was struck down as unconstitutional over the summer

After a court deemed NY's conceal carry law as unconstitutional, a panel from the US circuit court of appeals issued a temporary stay.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For now, New York's conceal carry law is being upheld.

The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel from the Second U.S. Circuit of Appeals issued a temporary stay.

A lower court struck down the ban as unconstitutional over the summer.

The ban on guns in sensitive areas will remain while the state appeals.

