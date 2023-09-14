Runway of Dreams hosted a fashion show for adaptive clothing in Park Slope, Brooklyn for New York Fashion Week. CeFaan Kim has the story.

'Runway of Dreams' highlights adaptive apparel during NY Fashion Week for people with disabilities

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- New York Fashion Week is a chance for designers and models to shine, and this year, one nonprofit organization is looking to showcase fashion made specifically for people with disabilities.

The Runway of Dreams Fashion Show was held in Park Slope, Brooklyn Wednesday evening. It is a show designed to showcase adaptive apparel.

"I believe fashion is one of the most surreal ways to celebrate your uniqueness," said Lachi, one of the models. "The way I celebrate my uniqueness is by celebrating my disability."

The clothes showcased are specifically made for people with disabilities.

For model Dustin Giannelli, it's about his hearing aids.

"I can't get my (hearing aids) wet. If it's raining I have to be able to put my hood on," Gianneli said. "There is also an adaptive sweatshirt for people in wheelchairs. I've got zippers on the side of my shoes which make it adaptive for people that have issues putting sneakers on."

Former NFL linebacker Saquem Griffin hosted the show. He says the it's all about raising awareness.

"There is no reason why anybody with any disability shouldn't look good and also feel good," Griffin said.

For the founder Runway of Dreams, Mindy Scheier, this issue hits close to home.

"My inspiration was that I am a fashion designer by trade, and also the mom of a now 18-year-old son who has muscular dystrophy," Scheier said. "He just wanted to be able to wear jeans like everyone else and there were no mainstream options for him."

