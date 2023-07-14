Flooding concerns as storms hit already flooded suburbs in Orange, Rockland counties

Derick Waller reports from Rockland County on the flooding concerns in the area.

STONY POINT, New York (WABC) -- Several suburban communities in Orange and Rockland counties are closely monitoring the weather Friday and into the weekend. Cleanup is still underway from flooding that happened nearly a week ago.

Stony Point, Rockland County got hit very hard last weekend and into Monday.

Now, there are reports of more flooding in the Hudson Valley Friday morning after heavy rain moved through overnight and more is expected.

Residents and officials hope it's nothing like what we saw last weekend where creeks turned into raging rivers.

Residents are still cleaning up and Friday officials from the New York State Department of Financial Services will once again be out answering residents' disaster relief questions. It's happening from noon to 8 p.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Covenant School in Highland Falls, Orange County.

That's after some resident who didn't have flood insurance got their claims denied.

All week, officials in Rockland and Orange counties have been assessing damage and tallying the amounts needed to qualify for FEMA disaster relief.

Meantime, crews have been working to make repairs with the threat of rain and more flooding looming.

"There's all sorts of information we're putting out to you there, National Flood Insurance Program, how you can get flood claims through FEMA, all of that stuff is happening. So, one of the things that we're doing is we're still trying to get Orange County and New York, obviously as a whole, designated as a federal disaster area. That has not happened yet," said Steve Neuhaus, Orange County Executive.

Friday morning about 10% of Orange County, 12,000 customers are in the dark, in places like Port Jervis, Greenville, and Unionville after heavy rain moved through.

ALSO READ | Orange County flooding leaves 1 dead as torrential rain falls on Hudson Valley

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.