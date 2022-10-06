Federal judge temporarily blocks key parts of New York's gun law

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked key parts of the state's new concealed carry gun law to allow an advocacy group to pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation.

Six residents who are members of Gun Owners of America sued the state over its new law, which went into effect Sept 1.

Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse agreed to issue a temporary restraining order, but delayed it taking effect for three days to allow the state to appeal to in a higher court. He scheduled an Oct. 20 hearing.

Suddaby specifically blocked the portion of the law that outlined new requirements for background checks for gun permits, including the disclosure of all of an applicant's social media accounts.

He also blocked the bans on guns in some public and private properties.

In rejecting the provision that an applicant must have evidence to demonstrate they have "good moral character," the judge said it is up to the licensing agency to prove the applicant does not have good moral character, and not the other way around.

He said the state cannot require applicants to have an in-person meeting with a licensing officer, disclose the names and contact information of all adults residing in their home or provide a list of all current and former social media accounts from the past three years.

He said while guns can remain banned from any place of worship or religious observations, individuals providing security should be permitted to carry firearms.

Suddaby had previously ruled that much of the new law was unconstitutional, but said he could not take action but that filing was flawed. Gun Owners of America, led by primary plaintiff Ivan Antonyuk of Schenectady, tried again.

