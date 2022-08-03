New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program

The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding, Gov. Hochul said.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Seeking to recruit and retain health care workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new program offering employees a bonus of up to $3,000.

The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.

According to a release from the governor's office, bonuses will be awarded to eligible frontline health care and mental hygiene workers who make less than $125,000 annually and remain in their positions for at least six months.

The exact amount employees receive will depend on the number of hours worked and the duration of service within designated vesting periods.

The program is part of the governor's initiative to increase the state's health care workforce by 20% over the next five years.

Hochul said there are currently about 9,3000 openings for health care workers across the state.

