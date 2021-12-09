Westchester businesses still dealing with damage from Hurricane Ida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11305527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.

PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- It has been a rough three months for Dr. Acosta-Lake.Her Port Chester dental office on N. Main Street is still not functioning - all because of flooding during Hurricane Ida."It's been three months of lost revenue, loss of patients, and loss of patience - there was almost four feet of water," she said.Equipment was destroyed and there was significant water damage. The power she has is because of generators - but it is not enough.Dr. Acosta-Lake says she has a new CT scan machine but doesn't know if it will work."I don't have enough electricity to see if it works," she added.More than a dozen businesses have no power - some couldn't keep open and shut down.Kevin Vo's generators are also still running."I have to take out this for the heat and plug into the hot water tank," Vo said.It is the only way to keep his nail salon running.His salon also had extensive water damage.Con Edison says this project is progressing based on size and scope - they are further waiting for a state permit before any further work can be done.However, that is not the answer the businesses want during the holidays. They just want their power back and are hoping, praying, and just waiting for some miracle.