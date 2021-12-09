Westchester businesses still dealing with damage from Hurricane Ida

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Westchester businesses still dealing with damage from Hurricane Ida

PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- It has been a rough three months for Dr. Acosta-Lake.

Her Port Chester dental office on N. Main Street is still not functioning - all because of flooding during Hurricane Ida.

"It's been three months of lost revenue, loss of patients, and loss of patience - there was almost four feet of water," she said.

Equipment was destroyed and there was significant water damage. The power she has is because of generators - but it is not enough.

Dr. Acosta-Lake says she has a new CT scan machine but doesn't know if it will work.

"I don't have enough electricity to see if it works," she added.

More than a dozen businesses have no power - some couldn't keep open and shut down.

Kevin Vo's generators are also still running.

"I have to take out this for the heat and plug into the hot water tank," Vo said.

It is the only way to keep his nail salon running.

His salon also had extensive water damage.

Con Edison says this project is progressing based on size and scope - they are further waiting for a state permit before any further work can be done.



However, that is not the answer the businesses want during the holidays. They just want their power back and are hoping, praying, and just waiting for some miracle.
ALSO READ | Gunfire leaves 2 dead in separate incidents in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port chesterwestchester countyhurricane idastorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News