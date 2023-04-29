  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Islanders eliminated from NHL playoffs after loss to Hurricanes

WABC logo
Saturday, April 29, 2023 2:09AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Islanders were eliminated from the NHL playoffs after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 6 on Friday night.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW