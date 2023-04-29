Islanders eliminated from NHL playoffs after loss to Hurricanes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Islanders were eliminated from the NHL playoffs after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 6 on Friday night.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.