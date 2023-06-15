If you're traveling this summer, be prepared to pay up to $89 a day to park your car at area airports.

Traveling this summer? Parking at area airports could cost up to $89 a day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Thursday, travelers heading to area airports who do not reserve their parking in advance will be charged a summer peak period drive-up surcharge.

Passengers at JFK, Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports should expect to pay up to $89 a day.

As airports are experiencing an unexpected spike in air travel demands this summer, there is a huge strain on airport parking lots.

A Port Authority survey indicates that about 38% of passengers take a car to the airport.

Port Authority is advising travelers to reserve parking prior to their travel date when using the region's three airports.

Reserving parking ensures travelers a parking spot, as well as a lower parking rate.

Port Authority is also encouraging travelers to consider utilizing mass transit, since parking spots may end up filling up.

Revenue collected for parking services will be placed into a general fund that is used for things such as construction and infrastructure.

To secure your parking spot and get more information on parking and rates, click on the appropriate airport: John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Newark Liberty International (EWR) and LaGuardia (LGA).

