Knicks face Sixers in game 2 of NBA Playoff series

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Knicks opened the series with a win as Deuce McBride, Jalen Brunson's backup, led a huge effort by New York's reserves in a 111-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Brunson and Josh Hart each scored 22 points, but Brunson pointed the credit elsewhere when asked in his interview on the court what it took for the Knicks to pull out the victory.

"Deuce McBride," he said.

McBride finished with 21 points and outscored the 76ers by himself with 13 in the second quarter, when Joel Embiid had to leave after appearing to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee on a dunk. Embiid returned and rallied the 76ers into the lead in the second half, but Hart hit a couple big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Knicks pull it out.

Hart also had 13 rebounds for the No. 2-seeded Knicks, who had lost Game 1 the last three times they opened a series at home. They host Game 2 on Monday.

Embiid finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points.

Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Garden.

The Knicks are 35-17 in conference play. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.0.

The 76ers are 8-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Knicks score 112.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 111.5 the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 6.4 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks allow (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hart is averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 33.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 25.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

