Long Island student COVID infection rate highest in New York State

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- COVID cases in students are higher on Long Island than anywhere else in New York State, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.According to the state's online COVID Report Card, since September 13, 4,334 students have tested positive on Long Island compared to 4,077 in New York City.The data shows, across the state, students are testing positive at a much higher rate than teachers and staff."The reason they're getting sick compared to the staff members now is because they're not vaccinated," Dr. Mundeep Kainth said.Kainth, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Cohen Children's Medical Center, said children are coming into the emergency room nearly everyday with COVID symptoms. She said few are hospitalized, but they are seeing a rise in children with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome - a serious syndrome which develops as a result of a COVID infectionNassau County Executive Laura Curran said 30 percent of new infections in Nassau County last week were in people 17 and younger.Nassau County is hoping to entice children this month to get vaccinated with incentives like Amazon gift cards and tickets to Regal Cinemas. Students who receive the vaccine will also be eligible to enroll in a sweepstakes to win tickets to a Jets or Giants game. It's part of New York State's #VaxToSchool campaign. The County is working with Northwell Health to distribute the shots.The vaccination giveaway events for students will be held October 21 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Hempstead, October 16, 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1 Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park and at Roosevelt Homecoming October 23 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.----------