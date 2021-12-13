NYC nurses dispatched to Western New York to help COVID surge at area hospitals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11331535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has the latest on New York's new indoor mask mandate, set to go into effect Monday.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nurses employed by Long Island-based Northwell Health have been dispatched to Western New York to help at two hospitals dealing with a surge in COVID infections and hospitalizations.The 16 clinical professionals were sent to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, and the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital for two weeks."New York City and Long Island were overrun with COVID cases in March 2020. It was an ordeal the frontline team at Northwell - and all New Yorkers - won't soon forget," said Maureen White, RN, Northwell's executive vice president and chief nurse executive. "Our nurses received a helping hand then from other health systems. We want to be mindful to pay it forward and provide assistance now as others face a renewed assault by the virus."Northwell Health says it will continue to track patient volume as well as staffing needs as they extend help to other locations.The health system will continue to track patient volume and staffing needs internally as it extends help elsewhere.