Sports

A-Rod, J-Lo no longer pursuing Mets purchase

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- BREAKING NEWS: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer pursuing buying the New York Mets.



This is a breaking news update, further details to come. Please find the previous story below.

-----

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.

Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.

A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.

Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsqueensnew york cityjennifer lopezalex rodrigueznew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Driver killed after shot in torso while exiting NYC parkway
Town hits teen with $2,500 bill over Black Lives Matter protest
NYC church sees 2,264% increase in demand during COVID
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Museum of American Armor to observe 75th anniversary of WWII's end
AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?
Show More
"It's just unfathomable!" Grandfather's ashes get lost in mail
NJ dad captures massive humpback whale on camera
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in NY; CT survey ongoing
This county wants to keep NYC tourists who fled COVID from going back
Abused dog's fate in limbo over paperwork issue
More TOP STORIES News