A-Rod, J-Lo no longer pursuing Mets purchase

Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NYForever pic.twitter.com/JPBNp3nhfD — jlo (@JLo) August 29, 2020

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- BREAKING NEWS: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer pursuing buying the New York Mets.This is a breaking news update, further details to come. Please find the previous story below.-----Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.