Former 1986 Met Ed Hearn hoping fans step up to the plate for kidney donation

On top of the world - the joy and elation of winning it all in 1986, former Met Ed Hearn has been following the current Mets run from his home in Kansas.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On top of the world - the joy and elation of winning it all in 1986, former Met Ed Hearn has been following the current Mets run from his home in Kansas.

"We have a great owner - I'm excited for the future of this organization," said Hearn.

However, when the team celebrated the players from yesteryear during the return of the Mets' Old Timers' Day this summer, Hearn was a notable absence - this due to serious health issues.

"The main thing right now is I am losing my kidney," he says.

The 62-year-old former World Series champ has spent the last several decades as a motivational speaker and helping others - is now turning to others for help.

Hearn is in dire need of a kidney and is hoping Mets fans can step up to the plate.

"I desperately need to get a living donor transplant so I can get back in the game of life," says Hearn, "I'm in stage 5 - the end stage. There are five stages, I'm at the end. I'm feeling the effects and just need to get a donor."

As Hearn has learned - w are all teammates in life.

"I'm the one that needs help now," he says.

To find out how you can help Hearns, CLICK HERE.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.