Members of the NY National Guard working to put out wildfires burning in Ulster County

Members of the New York National Guard are helping fight wildfires in Ulster County.

ULSTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Members of the New York National Guard are helping fight wildfires in Ulster County.

The flames have already burned about 270 acres in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

More than 200 firefighters, rangers, and volunteers from all over the state are working to get the flames under control.

Twenty Canadian firefighters are set to arrive Thursday to help with containment efforts.

Minnewaska State Park is closed until further notice.

Officials do not believe any residential areas are at risk.

ALSO READ | 'It's not safe': Woman recounts harrowing attack on NYC subway

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts