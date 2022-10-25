New York Road Runners announces celebrity lineup for TCS New York City Marathon

New York Road Runners announced its celebrity lineup for the TCS New York City Marathon.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Road Runners announced its star-studded celebrity lineup for this year's TCS New York City Marathon.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper are both running for the first time.

Kutcher is running in support of his charity, Thorn, a nonprofit dedicated to defending children from online sexual abuse.

Kemper is running to raise funds for The Brotherhood Sister Sol.

Some other notable runners include New York Giants legend Tiki Barber who is returning for his eighth race.

The co-hosts of ABC's "GMA3," Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will also run.

Robach is an avid runner and encouraged Holmes to train for his first marathon.

New York Road Runners originated in 1958.

It has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization.

The marathon takes place on Sunday, November 6.

You can learn more about New York Road Runners by visiting their website.

