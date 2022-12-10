New law in New York expands accommodations for breastfeeding in the workplace

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York has a new breastfeeding law for all employers.

On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand accommodations for breastfeeding in the workplace. It calls for employers to provide a convenient and private space - one that has seating, running water, and electricity.

Employers must also create a written policy on breastfeeding rights.

"Every nursing mother deserves access to a safe, hygienic, and convenient space to pump in the workplace," Governor Hochul said. "By requiring employers to provide quality accommodations, this legislation will help employees feel comfortable and respected when breastfeeding."

The law takes effect in six months.

