NY State trooper fires shot while trying to stop car on RFK Bridge, suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
Investigation underway after NY trooper fires shots at car on RFK Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York State trooper fired a shot as he attempted to stop a vehicle on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge Sunday.

The scene unfolded around 12:45 p.m.

Police said a trooper was struck by a vehicle during the incident, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

Police took one suspect into custody at Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard and 140th Street. No other details were provided.
Video from the scene showed traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as police investigated.

The video showed at least three vehicles had been damaged.

Police say one lane of the bridge is still closed.

----------
