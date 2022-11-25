The Bowery Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner to New Yorkers in need for 143rd year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a Thanksgiving tradition - New Yorkers in need of a hot meal spending the holiday at the Bowery Mission.

For the first time since the pandemic, people got to eat inside.

This was the 143rd year the organization served Thanksgiving dinner.

More than a thousand people had the opportunity to feast there on Thursday.

More than 350 volunteers served hearty, hot meals throughout the day.

