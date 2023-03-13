Former Yankees all-star Joe Pepitone dies, team announces

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Yankees All-Star Joe Pepitone has died at age 82, the team announced Monday.
Pepitone, a Brooklyn native, spent his first eight big league seasons as a Yankee. Pepitone won three Gold Gloves and made three All-Star appearances.
The Yankees released a statement Monday saying in part, "
"The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s."
