New Yorkers gather to rally for hostages in Israel

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- On the sixth-month mark of the October 7 attacks in Israel, Long Islanders gathered to rally for the hostages.

Dozens of people walked one and a half miles in Plainview on Sunday to rally for the release of the 134 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza.

On the East Side, across the street from the United Nations, hostage families also demanded the immediate release of their loved ones.

Militants murdered Hannie Ricardo's daughter.

The last message she sent to the world said in Hebrew, 'mama, I love you very much.' It was sent the morning of October 7 as gangs of armed terrorists stormed a music festival in Israel, shooting Hannie's youngest daughter in the back as she tried to run into a car to get away.

It has been exactly 184 days since Hamas invaded Israel. Many who gathered Sunday on Manhattan's East Side tell Eyewitness News it will take pressure from all sides to get the hostages released.

"We are at the mercy of people who have to decide if it's a priority for them," said Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

Since her daughter's murder, Ricardo's life has been upside down. She says she had to be there Sunday to lend her support.

"I know my daughter won't come back. She came back in a coffin, but there are lives there - they need to be released," Ricardo adds.

At one point, some in the crowd were very upset - even booing Congressman Jerry Nadler. Along with calling for the hostages to be released, he also reiterated the need to get more humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

"Israel stands for humanity, we also have to make sure a whole population of people aren't starved - that's who we are," Nadler said.

ALSO READ | Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

Anthony Carlo has more on the cost of living in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.