Passenger causes security scare at Newark Liberty Airport

Person detained after causing security scare at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A passenger ran past an exit lane monitor and into a sterile area at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning, sparking a security scare.

Law enforcement detained the person, and further details were not released.

An unknown number of passengers self-evacuated to the ramp area during the security event.

They've been allowed to return to the terminal, but they had to be re-screened.

No flights were disrupted.

Operations we back to normal by noon.

