Passenger causes security scare at Newark Liberty Airport

Law enforcement detained the person, and further details were not released.
An unknown number of passengers self-evacuated to the ramp area during the security event.
They've been allowed to return to the terminal, but they had to be re-screened.
No flights were disrupted.
Operations we back to normal by noon.
