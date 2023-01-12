Terminal A at Newark Airport set to open as flights get back on schedule after FAA outage

The opening of Terminal A could have helped in Wednesday's FAA outage that canceled and delayed many flights. Johny Fernandez has details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Liberty International Airport will open its brand new Terminal A on Thursday after a number of delays.

Things are back to normal compared to the chaos that ensued on Wednesday when the FAA experienced a major outage.

More than 10,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,3000 were canceled. The outage was caused by a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance, according to a senior official in an internal review.

The mayhem prompted the FAA's 7 a.m. nationwide ground stop, which was lifted by 9 a.m. This was the first ground stop since 9/11.

FAA's issue came the week Terminal A set to open. It was originally scheduled to open last month, but several glitches pushed that date back.

The new $2.3 billion terminal will be home to airlines like JetBlue, Delta, United, and American Airlines. The goal is to make traveling out of a Newark a positive experience for everyone.

"This building, and the experience in this building will literally transform what people think and how they think about New Jersey,' Gov. Phil Murphy said. "The idea is that it gives this park-like feel to the terminal and people can relax and have more of a New Jersey experience during the short time that they're at the airport."

The final 12 gates at Terminal A will open later this year.