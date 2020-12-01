$3K reward offered for capture of Newark Penn Station sucker punch suspect

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect who sucker punched a man at Newark's Penn Station.

The attack happened on March 6, around 7:20 p.m., when a man was attacked as he approached the Raymond Plaza East exit of Penn Station.

New video released by the New Jersey Transit Police Department shows the male suspect turn and sucker punch the older victim in the face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



The victim suffered cuts to the face and the back of his head.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and it's believed that he boarded a train bound for New York Penn Station.

The suspect is described as 35-45 years old, wearing a black leather jacket, a yellowish-green t-shirt, black/white winter cap, dark pants with a graphic design on the left leg.

Officials say he was also carrying a black backpack at the time of the attack.

ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California officials have announced plans for a highway overpass for wildlife, saying that they aim to break ground in 2021. ABC7 has obtained some preview footage of what it might look like from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyattacksubwaysubway crimepenn stationreward
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Show More
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News