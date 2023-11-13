15-year-old injured in apparent drive-by shooting outside Central High School in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside of Central High School in Newark Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, gunshots rang out shortly after 12 p.m. outside the school near 17th Avenue and Sayre Street.

The child who was shot was taken to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the school had been evacuated due to a gas leak. The shooting happened while the students were outside.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

