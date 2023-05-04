8-year-old child, man killed in Newark shooting; alleged gunman fatally shot by police

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man and an 8-year-old child were shot and killed Wednesday in Newark and the alleged gunman was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on Johnson Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. where they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and an 8-year-old boy who had been struck by gunfire.

The child was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The A.G. says police also encountered another man with a firearm who ran from the residence and officers ran after him.

Two officers fired their weapons during the encounter and the suspect was shot and killed.

