Community & Events

Nearly 2 dozen blocks will be rebuilt, restored in Newark

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of Newark is pooling together minority and women small developers to help restore nearly two dozen blocks of New Jersey's biggest city.

Nearly 50 properties are being rebuilt and the process is also creating jobs and opportunities.

A home on South 16th Street is developer Jamilah Muhammed's latest project.

Born and raised in Newark, Muhammad is getting her chance to shine.

"To be a woman and a minority and I have this opportunity is an honor," Muhammed said.

She is teaming up with city and The West Side Neighborhood Development Plan to redevelop 21 blocks to build low-incoming housing.

Forrest Drennen has lived on the street for 25 years and he welcomes the construction.

"It's better to have neighbors around, and hopefully she'll get some good tenants," Drennen said.

City officials say the area was chosen because of its troubled past with abandoned and neglected properties, vacant lots and foreclosures.

At the same time, the area has good mix of residential and commercial properties, allowing for redevelopment.

Mayor Ras Baraka held a virtual community meeting to let residents know about the redevelopment.

"We are addressing a long-time problem so that people that they know that are in their community that look like them are out here working hard and developing, not sitting around on their hands, they are engaged and involved and they feel like, 'Well I see somebody that's doing it, that means I can do it too,'" Baraka said.

One home at a time, the community is building an opportunity for families in need.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewarkessex countyhousingdevelopmentaffordable housingjobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC pastor arrested by FBI on child porn charge
1st dog with COVID in US dies, NYC family details fight for testing
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC
Beaches again closed to swimming after more LI shark sightings
Tropical Storm Isaias heads for Hispaniola
Police: Popular Harlem gay bar broken into, robbed
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Show More
Arrest made after ex-college football player shot in Queens
Bicyclist struck, killed in New Jersey
COVID News: US Open golf tournament will be played without fans
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds Thursday
Kanye West's NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says
More TOP STORIES News