Video of exploding Newark apartment building shows impact of blast

New video captures the moment an apartment building in Newark, New Jersey exploded on Friday, injuring six people.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows the explosion and impact at an apartment building in Newark that injured six people and left 31 people displaced.

There is still no word on what caused the explosion on South Pine Lane.

The building, managed by Newark Housing Authority, was all but destroyed about 6 p.m. Friday after an explosion rocked the building. The cause of the blast was under investigation.

The walls of the building were blown off, leaving a refrigerator and furniture on full display.

Valery Lasky and her son work at a nearby deli.

"He said 'Ma, a building exploded.' I ran and looked and saw a guy climbing down the rubble. The owner of the store said there were people all over the ground," Lasky said.

Newark officials say six people were hurt. Five were taken to area hospitals. One woman suffered from serious burns.

"I actually know the man who is in there. His name is Mario, and I just hope he is going to be OK," Lasky added.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 31 displaced families, including 28 adults and three children, as investigators try to pin down what happened.

"No, we don't have any information about where the explosion started, what unit it started from, this is an ongoing investigation," said Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage.

