13-year-old boy fatally struck in car crash in Newark: Officials

NEWARK. New Jersey (WABC) -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says a 13-year-old boy was fatally struck in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The collision occurred at intersection of Clifton Avenue and Montclair Avenue.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.