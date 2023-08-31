New Jersey Attorney General's office investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Newark

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene where a police-involved shooting occurred in West Side Park in Newark Tuesday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving police.

One male victim was pronounced dead in the shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday at West Side Park in Newark.

The victim's identity and further details of the incident have not yet been released.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Attorney General, members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJRFTF) were in the area accompanied by members of additional local law enforcement agencies when the incident occurred.

The victim was later declared dead at University Hospital.

"At this time, the Attorney General's Office is investigating to determine whether this death falls under the purview of the statute," the statement read.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

NewsCopter 7 flew over the scene shortly after the shooting and captured medical debris littered over the field.

Among the debris was a backpack defibrillator.

The shooting occurred on the east side of Wide Side Park in between the baseball and football fields.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office was also on the scene investigating.

It is not clear what may have led up to the shooting.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.