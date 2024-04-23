Fire sweeps through commercial and residential strip in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A raging blaze gutted commercial businesses and apartments in Newark Monday night.

The fire broke out on the 500 block of Broadway.

Dramatic Citizen App video showed intense flames engulfing a three-story building.

The blaze left some residents homeless Monday night.

Building resident Carlos Tenezaco told Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang that he lived in the building with his family for 16 years.

He was the only one home when the flames broke out. He escaped with his life, but says he lost everything that was inside.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist displaced residents.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

