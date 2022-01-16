Newark fire captain dies after found unconscious at firehouse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Newark fire captain, who was found unconscious at a firehouse along with a retired firefighter.The two were discovered unresponsive on Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue.Both the captain and retired firefighter were taken to University Hospital, where the captain was pronounced dead.The retired firefighter was hospitalized.Their names have not yet been released.A preliminary investigation shows no signs of violence. An autopsy will be performed.----------