Newark fire captain dies after found unconscious at firehouse

The two were discovered unresponsive on Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue.
Both the captain and retired firefighter were taken to University Hospital, where the captain was pronounced dead.
The retired firefighter was hospitalized.
Their names have not yet been released.
A preliminary investigation shows no signs of violence. An autopsy will be performed.
