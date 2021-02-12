2-alarm blaze burns through house in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A second alarm fire is burning through a home in Newark this morning

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a Leslie Street home at around 6:10 a.m. Friday.

The fire went to a second alarm "for weather purposes" as firefighters battled the blaze and the cold.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed flames breaking through the roof and heavy smoke billowing from the residence.

This breaking news story will be updated.

