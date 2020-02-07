Newark high school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say

Disturbing video out of Newark, NJ where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Sharing recut video due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school basketball coach was assaulted Tuesday night, allegedly by his own players.It happened around 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School on Johnson Avenue in Newark.Authorities say a school official provided police with a social media post of the school employee, a JV coach, being assaulted by members of the basketball team.The officers reportedly observed four members of the team assaulting the victim after they exited a bus upon returning from a basketball game in Livingston.Sources say the coach tried to stop his players from picking on another student, but the bullies turned on the coach instead."Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."All of the students involved in the incident have been suspended from the school.The victim declined medical attention."I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don't represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we're proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful."The video was shared across social media throughout the entire student body and most said they were embarrassed by the behavior shown in the video."It's kind of embarrassing," student Nashawn Holmes said. "We should be getting seen for better things like our community, our teams."Parents and students say the troublemakers should get what they deserve. While many students say the melee is shameful, they admit that other similar incidents have taken place after the kids walk away from the school.----------