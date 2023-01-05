2 officers stabbed in Newark, suspect in custody

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two officers were stabbed in Newark on Thursday evening.
The incident was reported on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5 p.m.
Officials said the officers were responding to a call of domestic violence.
The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Few other details were released.
ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.