2 officers stabbed in Newark, suspect in custody

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two officers were stabbed in Newark on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Officials said the officers were responding to a call of domestic violence.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

