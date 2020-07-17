Newborn saved by New Jersey Transit Police at Newark Penn Station

The officers found the baby girl and her mother inside the train station's bathroom.
Officer Bryan Richards gave the baby CPR, but she was still unresponsive and they rushed her to the hospital.
WATCH the complete video: NJ Transit officer revives baby
As Officer Alberto Nunes drove, the baby responded to chest compressions and started breathing.
The baby remains hospitalized at University Hospital, where she's expected to be okay.
