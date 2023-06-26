1 person suffers apparent gunshot wound, 2 officers hospitalized in Newark police-involved shooting

Officials say one person suffered an apparent gunshot wound and two officers were hospitalized. Derick Waller has details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people, including two officers were hospitalized following a police-involved shooting in Newark Monday morning.

Officials say police fired shots at around 5 a.m. on the third floor of Ebon Square Apartments on Clinton Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said. The person's condition is unknown.

Police say two officers were taken to University Hospital. Officials say investigators are heading to the hospital to retrieve the gun used in this shooting for an investigation.

One woman who lives nearby was shocked to hear and see police in her area.

"I've lived here several years and I haven't seen anything like this. I leave my apartment, I go away, I come back, and it's the same. This is the first time I feel something like this," the woman said.

Officers could be seen outside the apartment building at around 6 a.m. Monday, armed with long guns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates .

