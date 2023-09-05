Toni Yates visited local Newark schools to see what has kids excited with the start of this school year.

Kids in Newark head back-to-school, ready to tackle the new school year

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first day of school meant starting the day with a greeting from Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon.

Avon Avenue School's staff was fully prepared for first-day issues and made sure everyone was registered and going to the right classrooms.

Then, there was a stopover at the brand-new Nelson Mandela Elementary School in the Central Ward.

That's where some Pre-K newbies seemed quite happy with their new surroundings and quite eager to tell us so.

"I love reading," said Renzo, 3 years old. "'Pete the Cat,' it's right here."

Parents were happy to drop them off and say "See you later."

"Feels wonderful they were ready for school. I feel great," said Dion McNeill, a parent.

From Pre-K to high school, Superintendent Leon says he's determined to see SAT scores soar, absenteeism plummet, and student achievement expand.

"Our numbers over the last three decades are the highest they've ever been and we want to keep increasing that for 2023," Leon said.

One part of that plan was recruiting Ryan Silver to lead Mandela Elementary. A former principal in the South Bronx, Silver is elated to return to the city where he was born and raised.

They are aiming for:

"One, academic excellence. We will be known for prowess in this city," Silver said.

