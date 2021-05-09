2 men, 2 women injured in Newark shooting: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10604271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tourist shot when bullets rang out in Times Square[/url] on Saturday afternoon said she thought she'd never see her 2-year-old daughter again.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark Sunday night, according to officials.Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Chancellor Avenue.He says there were four victims, two females and two males.Newark Police officers Troy Frye and Oscar Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out."I commend Newark Police Officers Troy Frye and Oscar Acevedo for applying a tourniquet to the leg of the victim, stopping her from bleeding profusely," O'Hara said. "Their quick life-saving actions are a testament to the culture change our Police Division has experienced, and to the utmost priority our police officers place on saving lives."Although one of the female victims was initially in critical condition, officials now say all the victims are in stable condition.The incident is under investigation.----------