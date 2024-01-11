2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot in Newark; police investigating

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Newark on Thursday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue.

Officers found two victims shot at the location, a boy -- approximately 15 years old, and a girl -- approximately 14 years old.

Both victims have been taken to University Hospital for treatment and each is reportedly in stable condition, according to officials.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

