1 critical, 3 injured after Newark shooting

Police say the shooting happened after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Broadway.
The victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Three victims remain in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and the incident remains under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.