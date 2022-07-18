1 critical, 3 injured after Newark shooting

By Eyewitness News
One person is critical and three others were injured after a shooting in Newark.

Police say the shooting happened after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Broadway.

The victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Three victims remain in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

