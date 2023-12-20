Teen wounded in Newark shooting; no arrests

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Newark that left a teenager wounded.
According to officials, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest Wednesday morning.
He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
