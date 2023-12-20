Teen wounded in Newark shooting; no arrests

The victim is in stable condition.

The victim is in stable condition.

The victim is in stable condition.

The victim is in stable condition.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Newark that left a teenager wounded.

According to officials, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest Wednesday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.