13-year-old's shooting inspires anti-crime initiative in Newark for summer safety

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a shooting in Newark, and officials want to do something to reduce crime in the area.

The boy was shot on Sunday, May 21 at 5:22 p.m. on the 100 block of Boyd Street.

Days later, a suspect was arrested with a .9mm ghost gun and extended magazine in connection with the shooting.

Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced the city's Summer Crime Reduction Initiative on Thursday.

The initiative includes jobs for youth and young adults, mental health support services, neighborhood gatherings, community engagement, and bringing resources directly to residents in "hot spot" areas.

Fragé says they will also hold community roll calls citywide.

That will allow Newark residents to observe police receiving their foot patrol or riding orders from supervisors in public.

The city said, "The Summer Initiative will also outline violence reduction strategies, including increased police presence in hot spots; the deployment of the Newark Police Community Focus Team; Newark Police working with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners and with code enforcement; increased youth outreach activities; and community engagement by the Newark Fire Division through fire house tours and serving as neighborhood first aid stations."

ALSO READ | NJ is number 2 state in US for certain contaminants in drinking water, ABC analysis finds

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.