NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As part of the City of Newark's commitment to providing residents with clean drinking water, the city has launched an innovative water quality sampling program.
Residents will be receiving a sampling kit in the mail, which will test and ensure their drinking water is safe and lead-free, six months after the replacement of their lead service lines.
"All you have to do is fill out the form that comes with the kit, fill up the bottle, and mail it back," said Tiffany Stewart, Assistant Director of the City of Newark Water and Sewer Department.
According to the City of Newark, nearly 60% of Newark's lead water service pipes have been removed through the city's Lead Service Line Replacement Program.
Residents have already started to receive sampling kits and can expect test results just days after the sample has been received.
"The reason why we are doing this is because we want residents to be confident in their water quality after their lead service lines have been replaced," said Stewart.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Newark residents to receive free water sampling kits
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News