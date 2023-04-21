Family fighting to keep chickens on Newburgh property after anonymous complaint threatens flock

A family in Orange County is urging town officials to change the law banning them from owning chickens.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- A family in Orange County is urging town officials to change the law banning them from owning chickens.

The family said the current law prevents them from enjoying their farm-to-table lifestyle, and with rising costs, also makes it harder to put healthy food on their table.

For over a year, the Nespoli family has enjoyed the daily bounty of freshly laid eggs from the 10 chickens raised in their backyard.

But eggs are just one benefit Elysia Nespoli said.

She allows the chickens to roam their backyard for an hour each day to eat insects and weeds which provides compost for her garden.

Two weeks ago Nespoli received a letter giving her until April 24 to get rid of the animals or face a fine.

The family lives in an area zoned for agricultural and residential use with a 1.1-acre property, but according to the Newburgh town code, fowl can only be kept on lots of 2 acres or more.

The enforcement effort began after an anonymous complaint was filed, much to Nespoli's surprise.

The Nespolis have the support of at least one council member. The town supervisor said the matter will be discussed at an upcoming public hearing.

Nespoli is hoping the ordinance will be changed but if not there is the possiblity of being granted a variance by the town board. She is the process of filing an appeal.

